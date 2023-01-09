Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car on Jan. 8 around 8:20 a.m. The car being pursued displayed a stolen registration plate while traveling westbound on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township.

When the deputy activated their emergency lights, the 2021 Toyota Rav4 accelerated in an attempt to flee from the deputy reaching speeds over 100 mph.

A Fowlerville Police Department officer was in position on westbound I-96 about a mile west of Fowlerville Rd to deploy stop sticks. According to officials in a Facebook post, when the suspect observed the Fowlerville patrol car, the Toyota cut across the median to avoid the stop sticks.

The Toyota began to travel westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-96. Deputies followed the Toyota through the median and immediately performed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) to stop the car from traveling in the wrong direction on I-96.

The below video shows the car going into the median and coming to a stop. The 34-year-old man driving the car is from Detroit and was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries sustained in the maneuver and both cars had minor damage.

The registration plate was reported stolen out of Detroit Police Department and belonged on a 2012 Ford Taurus. The 2021 Toyota Rav4 was also reported stolen out of Southfield Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

