Lions top Packers in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football, spoil Packers’ playoff hopes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions played for pride on Sunday, taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

With the Seattle Seahawks winning, the Lions had no way to make the playoffs, but could eliminate Green Bay with a win.

It was all field goals through the first half, but the Lions scored the first touchdown on a run from former Packer Jamaal Williams.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers answered with a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to put Green Bay up 16-13 at the end of the third.

Williams scored again with just under six minutes left in the fourth after a long drive, breaking the Lions’ all-time single season record for rushing touchdowns (Barry Sanders).

On the next drive, Kerby Joseph intercepted Aaron Rodgers for the third time this season, and that gave the Lions a chance to

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson recorded two sacks to get him to 9.5 on the season; he and James Houston broke the NFL record for most rookie tackles.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.