Jackson pedestrian trail reconstruction to get more State funding

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson’s main pedestrian trail is getting more funding from the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a $300,000 Trust Fund Grant for the resurfacing of the MLK Equality Trail from S. West Avenue to the Optimist rest shelter in December. With this announcement, the City has now secured funding to resurface nearly the entire length of the trail.

The MLK Equality Trail currently has deteriorating pavement and uneven surfaces. In recent years, the Parks and Recreation Department has secured a total of $1.3 million in state and federal funds to reconstruct 2 miles of the 2.8-mile trail, with $222,000 coming from City funds. The MLK Equality Trail has been a community fixture for more than 30 years. The new pathway will be made of concrete to provide a more consistent surface and widened to accommodate more traffic. These improvements will also make the trail more accessible for people with disabilities.

The City is planning on reconstructing the trail in phases over the next two years:

W. Prospect Street to S. West Avenue: Starting in 2023

S. West Avenue to Optimist rest shelter: Starting in 2024

S. MLK Drive to W. Prospect Street: Starting in 2024

Merriman Street (near the King Center) to S. MLK Drive: Starting in 2025

“The MLK Equality Trail is a big asset for residents when it comes to exercise, but also for getting to school and work,” said Kelli Hoover, Parks and Recreation Director. “Supporting this kind of infrastructure has a long-lasting benefit for the entire community.”

Hoover said her department is currently working on securing funds for the remaining stretch of the trail from the Optimist rest shelter to Weatherwax Drive, where the City portion of the path ends and turns into the Falling Waters Trail.

The City is currently working on completing the installation of 62 LED lights along the trail from W. Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive. Also funded by a DNR grant, the light installations will improve safety on the trail, along with allowing residents to use it more frequently during the darker months of the year according to the City. Once the project is complete, the entire length of the trail will have lighting.

