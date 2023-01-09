Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed.

Photos of the man can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-439-9918.

