Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed.

Photos of the man can be seen above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-439-9918.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.