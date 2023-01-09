First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today we have a weak disturbance passing over the area that will bring clouds and widely scattered rain and snow showers this morning into the early afternoon. Any precipitation today is expected to be light. High temperatures today will be near 40º. Tonight and Wednesday we will stay under the clouds. Lows temperatures tonight will be near freezing and highs Wednesday top out in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday we have a storm system heading towards the Great Lakes that will start as rain and change over to snow Thursday evening. The storm should have ample moisture to bring a soaking rainfall during the day Thursday and several inches of wet snow Thursday night. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low 40s. Watch for updates on the Thursday storm over the next few days a small shift in the storm track will make big changes to our forecast.

Friday any snow should pull out of the area early in the day, but the clouds hold on with high temperatures in the low 30s. We should see some sunshine at times this weekend with high temperatures close to average in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 55° 1975

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1984

Jackson Record High: 57º 1939

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1962

