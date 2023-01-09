Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs

(WILX) - The Detroit Lions are officially eliminated from playoff contention in week 18.

The result stems from a Seattle Seahawks win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in a game that went into overtime.

Former Lion Quandre Diggs intercepted a ball from Baker Mayfield in overtime, that turned into a Seahawks field goal to end the game.

The Lions now have a chance to play spoiler; a win over Green Bay eliminates the Packers from the Playoffs.

