Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs

The Lions now have a chance to play spoiler
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Detroit Lions are officially eliminated from playoff contention in week 18.

The result stems from a Seattle Seahawks win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in a game that went into overtime.

Former Lion Quandre Diggs intercepted a ball from Baker Mayfield in overtime, that turned into a Seahawks field goal to end the game.

The Lions now have a chance to play spoiler; a win over Green Bay eliminates the Packers from the Playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million

Latest News

michigan michigan state
Michigan State beats Michigan Saturday, 59-53
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet
Lansing Christian mounts amazing comeback over Olivet
Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet
Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet