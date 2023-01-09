Cardinals Fire Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wears a shirt for Damar Hamlin as he speaks at a...
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wears a shirt for Damar Hamlin as he speaks at a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. The team confirmed the moves on Monday. The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this season. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday. The 50-year-old Keim has been with the Cardinals since 1999 and has been the team’s general manager since 2013.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car on Jan. 8 around...
Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate

Latest News

FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Kevin Durant to Miss Time
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Damar Hamlin Returns to Buffalo
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Struggling MSU Hockey Returns Home
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Team Still Unranked