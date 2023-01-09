Adrian High School student in custody after Adrian Police Department investigates social media threat

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police Department (APD) is investigating a social media post that threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and showed a picture of a rifle said authorities.

Several students have been interviewed and one student is in custody. The rifle pictured in the post is an Airsoft rifle and has been recovered by law enforcement.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact School Resource Officer Joshua Perry at Adrian Police Department by calling 517-264-4808 or emailing APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

