Adrian High School student in custody after Adrian Police Department investigates social media threat

Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan
Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan(Adrian High School)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police Department (APD) is investigating a social media post that threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and showed a picture of a rifle said authorities.

Several students have been interviewed and one student is in custody. The rifle pictured in the post is an Airsoft rifle and has been recovered by law enforcement.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact School Resource Officer Joshua Perry at Adrian Police Department by calling 517-264-4808 or emailing APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
UPDATE: Missing person in Lansing has been found
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

Latest News

1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Pine River Township
Better Look at Sunshine Monday Afternoon
Michigan State Police
State Police Motor Carrier Officers join forces to fight human trafficking
Pictured: John J. Dewane
Ingham County Prosecutor announces policy to address the dramatic rise in serious crime