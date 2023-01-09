35-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Waterloo Township
WATERLOO, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Stockbridge Area Emergency Service Authority responded to Seymour Road and Willis Road Waterloo Township for a fatal car crash on Jan. 6 around 1:15 p.m.
A 35-year-old woman from Waterloo Township was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road in a 2010 Suzuki SX4 and failed to navigate the curve near Willis Road. As a result of the accident, the woman suffered fatal injuries on the scene.
There were no other occupants in the car.
Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash according to officials.
The crash continues to be investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.
Read next:
- Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves
- River Trail at Benjamin F. Davis Park to close for construction project
- Livingston County Deputies arrest 34-year-old man found with a stolen car and registration plate
- One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.