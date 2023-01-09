35-year-old woman killed in a car crash in Waterloo Township

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Stockbridge Area Emergency Service Authority responded to Seymour Road and Willis Road Waterloo Township for a fatal car crash on Jan. 6 around 1:15 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman from Waterloo Township was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road in a 2010 Suzuki SX4 and failed to navigate the curve near Willis Road.  As a result of the accident, the woman suffered fatal injuries on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the car.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash according to officials.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

