1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Pine River Township

(Phil Anderson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE RIVER TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Gratiot County Sheriff’s were dispatched to Northbound US 127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash. This accident took place on Jan. 8 around 3:13 p.m.

It is reported that when deputies arrived, they observed that a 16-year-old woman driver from Shepard heading northbound had crossed the median and struck a car driven by 66-year-old Scott Barrett heading southbound. Scott and Bonnie Barrett, 60 from Ithaca both occupied the southbound car.

As a result of the accident, the 16-year-old was transported to My Michigan Medical Center Gratiot with injuries. Scott Barrett was also transported to My Michigan Medical Center Gratiot with serious injuries. Passenger Bonnie Barrett died at the hospital due to injuries from the crash.

All occupants were wearing seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Alma fire and rescue, and the Michigan State Police accident reconstruction team.

