Wedding expos and bridal shows take over Mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Newly engaged couples started planning their dream wedding over the first weekend of January.

A couple of wedding expos took place in Mid-Michigan. One was in Jackson on Saturday at the Jackson County Fairground hosted by radio station, K105.3.

On Sunday, the Lansing Winter Bridal Show will happen in Bath Township. It will be a one-stop shop for wedding planning with vendors for dresses, tuxes, food, flowers, and more. People can check out this show on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting

Latest News

Police looking for missing person in Lansing
michigan michigan state
Michigan State beats Michigan Saturday, 59-53
Pesky clouds remain locked in place this weekend
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing