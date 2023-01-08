Wedding expos and bridal shows take over Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Newly engaged couples started planning their dream wedding over the first weekend of January.

A couple of wedding expos took place in Mid-Michigan. One was in Jackson on Saturday at the Jackson County Fairground hosted by radio station, K105.3.

On Sunday, the Lansing Winter Bridal Show will happen in Bath Township. It will be a one-stop shop for wedding planning with vendors for dresses, tuxes, food, flowers, and more. People can check out this show on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Banquet Center.

