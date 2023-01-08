Police looking for missing person in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600.

