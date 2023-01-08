First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is expected to be dry across the area with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º. The big question is will we see some sun? It is looking promising that we will see some breaks in the clouds at times today across the area. Tonight any breaks in the clouds fill in and temperatures drop back to the upper 20s.

Lets hope we see a little bit of sunshine today, because Tuesday through Friday look rather cloudy across Mid-Michigan. Tuesday we have a weak disturbance passing over the area that may stir up a few snowflakes or some drizzle. Any precipitation Tuesday will not amount to much. After a dry and cloudy day Wednesday we have the chance of rain and snow showers Thursday. Friday we are back to dry conditions, but the clouds are expected to hold on over the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday through Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s. Friday plan on high temperatures in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 9, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 56° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1977

Jackson Record High: 58º 1939

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1977

