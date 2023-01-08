First Alert Weather Forecast

Dry start to the work week
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is expected to be dry across the area with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º. The big question is will we see some sun? It is looking promising that we will see some breaks in the clouds at times today across the area. Tonight any breaks in the clouds fill in and temperatures drop back to the upper 20s.

Lets hope we see a little bit of sunshine today, because Tuesday through Friday look rather cloudy across Mid-Michigan. Tuesday we have a weak disturbance passing over the area that may stir up a few snowflakes or some drizzle. Any precipitation Tuesday will not amount to much. After a dry and cloudy day Wednesday we have the chance of rain and snow showers Thursday. Friday we are back to dry conditions, but the clouds are expected to hold on over the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday through Thursday with overnight lows in the 30s. Friday plan on high temperatures in the low 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 9, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 56° 1876
  • Lansing Record Low: -17° 1977
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1977

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions eliminated from NFL Playoffs
Lansing Police officers investigate a car versus pedestrian crash on the morning of 1/7/2023
One man in critical condition following vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lansing
Michigan health experts concerned about strep A
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

Latest News

Will We See Some Sun?
Pesky clouds remain locked in place this weekend
A dry weekend with at least a little sunshine
Sunshine returns over the weekend