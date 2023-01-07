Thelen sisters too much as Portland rolls Ionia at home

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Despite losing its entire starting five from last season’s state quarterfinal team, the Portland Raiders have re-tooled just fine.

The Raiders moved to 7-2 after routing Ionia Friday night 49-19.

Portland leaned heavily on its backcourt, as the Thelen sisters, junior Malia and freshman Lily led a potent Raider offense.

The Raiders will get a stiff test next time out, when they travel to 8-0 Haslett Tuesday night.

The Vikings stayed perfect after a 40-point rout at Fowlerville Friday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.