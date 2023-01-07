Thelen sisters too much as Portland rolls Ionia at home

Raiders move to 7-2 on season.
IONIA PORTLAND
IONIA PORTLAND(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Despite losing its entire starting five from last season’s state quarterfinal team, the Portland Raiders have re-tooled just fine.

The Raiders moved to 7-2 after routing Ionia Friday night 49-19.

Portland leaned heavily on its backcourt, as the Thelen sisters, junior Malia and freshman Lily led a potent Raider offense.

The Raiders will get a stiff test next time out, when they travel to 8-0 Haslett Tuesday night.

The Vikings stayed perfect after a 40-point rout at Fowlerville Friday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

ST. JOHNS MASON
Mason Boys dominate, St. Johns girls win in doubleheader
IONIA PORTLAND
Game of the Week: Ionia boys holds off Portland rally to stay perfect
How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe
How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video