Michigan State beats Michigan Saturday, 59-53

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans held off a second half tear from Hunter Dickinson and Kobe Bufkin and beat the Michigan Wolverines 59-53.

Dickinson led all scorers with 18 points, but A.J. Hoggard shone on the floor of the Breslin Center with 15 points and six assists.

Bufkin scored 15, as did Malik Hall for the Spartans.

The Spartans have won three of the last four, and four straight at the Breslin Center.

It’s Michigan’s first Big Ten loss this season.

Michigan State is on the road next Tuesday at #14 Wisconsin.

