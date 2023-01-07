Mason Boys dominate, St. Johns girls win in doubleheader

Mason’s boys team moves to 7-1
ST. JOHNS MASON
ST. JOHNS MASON(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the St. Johns Redwings in a Friday night CAAC-Red Back-to-Back.

The ladies played first, and this game was close all the way to the final buzzer.

In the end, the Redwings won to improve to 5-3. Sophomore Taylor Cook scored nine points.

Afterward, it was the boys’ turn.

The Bulldogs pulled out in front and never gave up the lead en route to a 60-32 victory to move to 7-1.

Luke Marlan led the team with 20 points.

Up next, the Mason boys play Dewitt on the road, and the ladies play Okemos on the road. Both games are on Tuesday.

The Redwings (boys and girls) have a tough matchup next Friday at Haslett.

