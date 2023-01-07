Lansing Sexton rings in new year with win over Eaton Rapids

The J-Dubbs improve their record to 4-and-5
Lansing Sexton handles Eaton Rapids on road
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton started the new calendar year off with a big win at Eaton Rapids. 

Freshman Keyshawn Summerville had another strong game for the J-Dubbs with 17 points and teammate Devon Hodges-Smith also scored 17 as Sexton led from wire to wire.

The J-Dubbs improve their record to 4-and-5 while the Greyhounds are still winless on the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

Latest News

Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet
Lansing Christian mounts amazing comeback over Olivet
Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet
Lansing Christian comes from behind to hold off Olivet
Okemos Vs. Owosso
Okemos stays undefeated, win at Owosso
Friday Night Frenzy: Mason Boys, St. Johns girls win Friday