Lansing Sexton rings in new year with win over Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton started the new calendar year off with a big win at Eaton Rapids.

Freshman Keyshawn Summerville had another strong game for the J-Dubbs with 17 points and teammate Devon Hodges-Smith also scored 17 as Sexton led from wire to wire.

The J-Dubbs improve their record to 4-and-5 while the Greyhounds are still winless on the season.

