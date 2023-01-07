Lansing Eastern holds off Williamston at home
The Quakers used a strong second half
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Eastern Quakers used a strong second half to beat Williamston Friday night.
The Quakers trailed early in the second half but behind the efforts of Tavion Harden and KyRen McKnight pulled away for a 52 to 43 win.
