Lansing Eastern holds off Williamston at home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Eastern Quakers used a strong second half to beat Williamston Friday night.

The Quakers trailed early in the second half but behind the efforts of Tavion Harden and KyRen McKnight pulled away for a 52 to 43 win.

