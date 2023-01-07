Lansing Christian mounts amazing comeback over Olivet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quite a game at Lansing Christian as 7-and-1 Olivet was seemingly in control for most of the game, holding a double digit lead for much of the second half.

But then came the 4th quarter and the Pilgrims staged a miraculous comeback.

Down by 7 with 20 seconds left, Senior Audra Usiak buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 4.

After an Olivet miss, the Pilgrims got another shot off by Lydia Brogan who scored to cut the lead to 1, stole the ensuing inbounds pass and got fouled.

Then with 2 seconds left the sophomore hit two clutch free throws as the Pilgrims stole one from the Eagles 45-44.

Lansing Christian improves its season record to 3-and-5

