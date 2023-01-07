On The Job Report: 1/6/2023

Delivery Driver

HARMONY LOGISTICS

Description:

*** $300 New Employee Sign-on Bonus ***

*** 10 hours guaranteed pay ***

Harmony Logistics LLC is an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) looking for enthusiastic team players to deliver Amazon packages. We are one of the leading businesses in the last mile for Amazon. If you are looking for steady work, guaranteed 10 hours paid, and a fun and positive environment, join Harmony Logistics!

Immediate positions are available for full-time and part-time!!!

Benefits:

• Minimum pay at $17.00

• Guaranteed 10 hours of pay

• $300 sign-on bonus!!

• Paid Training

• Paid Overtime

• Health Insurance for Medical, Dental, Vision

• Paid Time Off

• Provided: vehicle, uniform, smartphone, gas card

• Free Pair of Shoes!!!

• Free swag & giveaways!!!

• Holiday Bonus!!!

• Flexible schedule

Job Responsibilities:

• Safely drive and operate your delivery vehicle

• Use a smartphone for routing and customer delivery information

• Be comfortable working in varying weather conditions

• Able to lift/ carry packages up to 50lbs

• Load, drive, and deliver packages to residential and non-residential places

• Help other drivers as requested by leadership

• Inspect and clean delivery vehicle every shift

• Work 8-10 hours per shift, including weekends and holidays

Requirements:

Ideal Candidate:

• Positive attitude: deliver with a Smile!

• Customer-oriented

• Can work independently and in a team environment

• Reliable and punctual

• Strong communication skills

• Honesty and Integrity

• Comfortable with using smartphones and applications

• Have a safety-first mindset for yourself and the community

• At least 1 year of delivery experience is preferred but not required

Additional Requirements

Position Requirements:

• Eligible to work in the U.S.

• At least 21 years of age

• Valid driver’s license and safe driving record

• NO CDL Required!!

• Successfully pass pre-employment process

How to Apply:

call 734-881-3118 or 269-870-6559

Mitalent.org URL for the position,

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 88629857

Purchasing Specialist

ATESTEO NORTH AMERICA INC.

Salary:

$

Description:

Set your career in motion with ATESTEO. Join the leader in drivetrain testing at our new test center in East Lansing, Michigan!

ATESTEO is the worldwide leading independent drivetrain specialist, offering automobile manufacturers around the globe a full range of powertrain testing and engineering services. We support manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial trucks, rail vehicles, and off-road vehicles to develop best-in-class drive systems for internal combustion engines, electric and hybrid vehicle drive systems, and propulsion systems of the future.

ATESTEO combines testing and engineering depth, continuous innovation, and superior execution to deliver reliable and valid test results.

Our innovative strength relies on the expertise and experience of each and every employee. It is their qualifications and motivation that make us the leading specialist in drivetrain testing. Come join our collegial environment and shape the future of mobility!

ATESTEO is growing! We are opening a new test center in Lansing, Michigan — the perfect opportunity for you to contribute to building our newest location from the ground up. Get in on the action and bring your ideas to life!

Responsibilities:

• Purchase of technical components and services for national and international projects

• Creation of tenders, evaluation of offers and preparation for the award in cooperation with technical departments

• Improvement of component suppliers and delivery schedule fulfillment

• Purchasing support for the technical departments and project teams in the implementation of projects

• Independent negotiation of quality, prices and contract agreements with suppliers

• Analysis and observation of national and international procurement markets

• Identifying and developing new suppliers

• Co-establishment and maintenance of an active supplier management system

• Auditing of suppliers as well as supplier support and development

• Commercial processing and administration of purchasing projects from initialization to commissioning

Why you should work with us

• ATESTEO offers unique experiences and personalized career development in a variety of interesting jobs at a growing international company. You can expect a top-notch work atmosphere with quick decision-making processes, pleasant and personal interaction, respectful cooperation with supervisors and colleagues, and ergonomic and safe workplace design.

• As part of ATESTEO, you’ll enjoy excellent compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes our own health management plan, company pension plans, and much more.

Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience Required

• Completed technical or commercial training in the technical field and / or studies with a technical background

• Professional experience as a project buyer in the automotive industry

• Experience in purchasing technical systems and components

• High degree of initiative and strong communication skills

• Analytical thinking and negotiations skills with the ability to be assertive

• Personal initiative and hands-on mentality

• Assumes responsibility and can work independently

• Good knowledge of MS Office, SAP desirable

• Fluency in spoken and written English

• Knowledge of national and international contract design desirable

• Team player with a pioneer mentality

How to Apply:

https://www.atesteo.com/en/job/purchasing-specialist/

We will consider qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability status, medical condition, pregnancy, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local law.

VISA LANGUAGE

ATESTEO does provide sponsorship for employment visa status based on business need. However, for this position, please only apply if you DO NOT need sponsorship to work in the United States now or in the future. We are unable to consider candidates who require sponsorship

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/100852886

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 100852886

Engineering Manager/City Engineer 44

CITY OF LANSING

Description:

Department: Public Service Department (Permits/Admin./Engineering)

Union: Non-bargaining

Pay range: $44.45/hour to $59.87/hour

Deadline date: Open until filled

Responsibilities:

• Leads the Engineering Division, under the direction of the Deputy Director of Public Service, overseeing all aspects of the division.

• Analyzes the design and construction needs of the City’s street, bridge, sewer and transportation infrastructure and plans and implements projects and programs necessary to meet those needs.

• Oversees the preparation of plans specifications and bid documents for a wide range of infrastructure projects and approves all documents prior to bidding.

• Oversees engineering for infrastructure (roads, bridges), environment (sewers, landfill remediation) and transportation (signals, sidewalks/paths) and right of way permitting (construction, SESC, sewer, special events).

• Supervises in-house staff and oversees engineering consultant contracts.

• Prepares and reviews technical reports.

• Participates in the selection of personnel, prepares performance appraisals and takes disciplinary actions.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from an accredited university (Master’s degree preferred); AND

• Eight (8) years of experience with increasing levels of responsibilities as an engineer and/or project engineer. This should include experience in performing projects for a municipality, county, state or other governmental agency, and should also include experience in budgeting, planning, design, review of construction and operation of streets, bridges, sewer and drain systems, and related facilities; WITH

• At least three (3) or the eight (8) years to include experience dedicated to managing projects and supervising, overseeing or coordinating the work of others.

• Experience in transportation planning/engineering, preferred.

Special Requirements & Training:

• Licensed as a Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Michigan or ability to obtain license within six (6) months of hire.

• Must be able to work occasional evening or weekend hours.

• Must possess reliable transportation to work and job sites.

• Must pass a criminal background check

How to Apply:

To apply for the job, access the Career Portal link listed below

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi

To open the hyperlink, highlight the hyperlink, right click it and select open hyperlink

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/64717820

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 64717820

