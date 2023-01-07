Charlotte, Lansing Sexton split

Charlotte boys win, Lansing Catholic girls avenge
LANSING CATHOLIC CHARLOTTE
LANSING CATHOLIC CHARLOTTE(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte boys beat Lansing Catholic 65-57 Friday.

It was a back and forth game where the Cougars lead by as many as nine in the first half.

Braden Hill scored 31 points for the Orioles.

Dean Jacobs scored 21 for the Cougars who fell to 1-5 on the season.

In the night cap the Lansing Catholic girls squad was far too much for Charlotte. They took control early jumping out to a 20 point first half lead and won 66 to 28 the final.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Mason boys beat St. John's, girls lose to Red Wings
Lansing Sexton handles Eaton Rapids on road
Thelen sisters too much as Portland rolls Ionia at home
Ionia boys holds off Portland rally to stay perfect
WILLIAMSTON LANSING EASTERN
Lansing Eastern holds off Williamston at home