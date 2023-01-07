Charlotte, Lansing Sexton split

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte boys beat Lansing Catholic 65-57 Friday.

It was a back and forth game where the Cougars lead by as many as nine in the first half.

Braden Hill scored 31 points for the Orioles.

Dean Jacobs scored 21 for the Cougars who fell to 1-5 on the season.

In the night cap the Lansing Catholic girls squad was far too much for Charlotte. They took control early jumping out to a 20 point first half lead and won 66 to 28 the final.

