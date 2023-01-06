Troopers seek participants for National Missing Children’s Poster Day Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th-grade students in Michigan to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing or exploited children. Currently, there are almost 950 missing children in the State of Michigan.

Michigan’s winning artist will have a chance at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

In 2021, Emily Glassford, a fifth-grade student at Almont Elementary in Almont won the state-wide contest and placed second overall in the national contest.

Last year, approximately 1,356 posters were submitted by 5th graders from 251 schools/organizations in 24 states for the National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The contest rules are as follows:

Applicants must be in the 5th grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8 ½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed.

Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27 and must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty 7150 Harris Drive Dimondale, MI 48821

National Missing Children’s Day is on May 25. This date was selected in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan in memory of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from a New York City street corner on May 25, 1979.

Last year’s winner of the national contest was Sue Lee of St. James Episcopal School in Los Angeles, California. Lee, 10, drew an image of two hands, one white and one Black, holding a bright pink heart next to a missing child poster of an Asian child standing in front of their home.

More information can be found by visiting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest here.

