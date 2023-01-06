Schools Rule: Holt High School students prepare for future careers

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School students are participating in the Distributive Education Clubs of America, also known as DECA.

DECA gives students the opportunity to prepare for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality or becoming an entrepreneur.

At Holt High School 50 students participate in the program and one student said that the program has taught her skills that she can take beyond the classroom.

“I would say my biggest thing is being able to communicate ideas effectively with adults because I think that’s kind of hard as a kid trying to bring some of those ideas to the table,” said Julia Toomey, senior and DECA president. “So I would definitely apply that in the future and whatever job I go into just being comfortable like as equals and presenting my ideas with a boss or a co-worker.”

Julia is considering getting a bachelor’s degree in business after she graduates.

