Okemos Road Bridge delayed again, set to open in February

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Construction on the Okemos Road bridge over the Red Cedar River has been pushed back another month.

The Ingham County Road Department said the new five-lane bridge should open in February.

The original construction timeline showed the bridge opening at the end of November. With another delay taking place back in December.

At the beginning of the project, it ran into a one-month delay due to AT&T being behind schedule on relocating their utilities that were on the old southbound bridge.

The initial scheduled start date was February 14 but was delayed until March 14 due to the work from AT&T.

The bridge deck is tentatively scheduled to be poured on Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting. Then the contractor will be able to work on the railings and other components of the bridge according to the Meridian Township website.

All work on underground utilities has been completed and the modular retaining wall is nearly complete.

More information and updates about the Okemos Road Bridge can be found by visiting the Meridian Township website.

