No injuries reported in Ionia church fire

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - The Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia won’t have Saturday evening dinner and service due to a fire.

According to authorities, the fire happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming out of a second-story window.

Crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and the Belding Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire. While the south side of the building was significantly damaged, authorities said the church sanctuary itself saw minimal damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

