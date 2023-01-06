Nicer weather for the weekend and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 55° 1946
  • Lansing Record Low: -26° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 57º 1946
  • Jackson Record Low: -16º 2014

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option...
Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants
UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
‘Checking for safety recalls is easy,’ says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Sunshine returns over the weekend