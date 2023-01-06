Nicer weather for the weekend and more
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Some sunshine and nicer weather for the weekend
- UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
- MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims
- Troopers seek participants for National Missing Children’s Poster Day Contest
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 55° 1946
- Lansing Record Low: -26° 1887
- Jackson Record High: 57º 1946
- Jackson Record Low: -16º 2014
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.