Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying “right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Police shooting near Lansing’s Munn Park leaves 1 dead
Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

Latest News

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Witnesses describe shooting scene in Miami Gardens
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple people reportedly shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Unsealed documents are shedding light on what authorities know about the Idaho student murders.
Chilling details emerge as Kohberger faces Idaho judge