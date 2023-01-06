MSU Baseball to Open Season in Arizona

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Friday it will open its baseball season February 17th in Arizona at the Major League Baseball Desert Invitational Tournament. The Spartans will open against Fresno State, then face San Diego and Arizona before playing a non tournament game at Grand Canyon before returning home. MSU junior infielder Mitch Jebb is ranked number 44 in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 draft prospects list and is one of seven ranked players involved in the tournament.

