Michiganders respond to Sen. Stabenow’s decision to step down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday she will not seek re-election and will leave the Senate at the end of her term on Jan. 3, 2025.

Stabenow’s impacts are nationwide, but started right here in Mid-Michigan. She worked with Michigan State University to create national legislation for farmers. The farm bill is passed every five years, and Senator Stabenow was instrumental in getting it passed in 2018 with an overwhelming majority.

Scott Swinton is MSU’s Agriculture Chairperson, and knows all about the farm bills.

“For example, the farm bill provides crop insurance for many farmers so that when prices are low for that crop, or when yields are bad, they can be insured,” he said.

Swinton said Stabenow made sure Michigan farmers had access to crop insurance, which was previously only available for bigger farms and crops grown nationwide.

“Under Sen. Stabenow’s leadership, many of these specialty crops like blueberries, tart cherries - crops that are important to Michigan - got covered,” said Swinton.

Both her 2018 and 2014 Farm Bill greatly expanded food assistance programs and allowed those on benefits to purchase Michigan-grown food.

“For myself, you know, she’s been an important part of representing me for over a quarter of a century,” said Swinton. “So I will be very sorry to see her go because I think she’s been a tremendous contributor.”

David Bowers works with Stabenow and her team to conserve wetlands through his nonprofit, Ducks Unlimited.

“I could easily label Stabenow as a wetland champion,” said Bowers.

Bowers said Stabenow is a champion of many things, as author of the Great Lakes Restoration Act, who has provided more than $2.5 billion to protect and restore what National Geographic calls North America’s greatest asset.

“So she’s been invaluable in making sure this happens and Michigan’s of primary focus,” said Bowers.

Stabenow set historical milestones. She was the first and the youngest woman to chair the Ingham County Commission. She was also the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan. Stabenow will be ending her term on January 2025. She said a key focus until then will be passing the 2023 farm bill.

