Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities is offering a Great Michigan Stories grant opportunity for projects highlighting untold stories in Michigan history that brings attention to underrepresented populations and communities in the state.

Five organizations across the state will be selected to carry out projects, culminating in a year of sharing and celebrating in 2024. At this time Michigan Humanities will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Grants of $25,000 are open to Michigan-based non-profits.

“Michigan Humanities’ mission is to bring people together through stories, histories, cultures, and conversations. With Great Michigan Stories grants, we are looking forward to learning about the untold stories in Michigan communities. Our humanities partners contribute so much to the state, and we cannot wait to learn more about their community’s history, and celebrate their projects in 2024,” said Jennifer Rupp, President & CEO of Michigan Humanities.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must have demonstrated collaboration with outside partners in their projects.

Their projects must have a humanities theme and must adhere to the theme of the Great Michigan Stories grant, uplifting untold stories of where we came from and where we are going.

Projects should highlight untold stories of underrepresented populations that contribute richly to the history of that region of the state.

The application period is January 10, 2023, through May 4, 2023, with award notifications going out at the end of May 2023. The grant period is June 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, with community celebrations beginning in mid-2024.

For more information on the Great Michigan Stories grant, please visit michiganhumanities.org.

