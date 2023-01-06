Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants

Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option...
Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option this Fall for families who have internet access and can afford it.(Pexels)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities is offering a Great Michigan Stories grant opportunity for projects highlighting untold stories in Michigan history that brings attention to underrepresented populations and communities in the state.

Five organizations across the state will be selected to carry out projects, culminating in a year of sharing and celebrating in 2024. At this time Michigan Humanities will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

Grants of $25,000 are open to Michigan-based non-profits.

“Michigan Humanities’ mission is to bring people together through stories, histories, cultures, and conversations. With Great Michigan Stories grants, we are looking forward to learning about the untold stories in Michigan communities. Our humanities partners contribute so much to the state, and we cannot wait to learn more about their community’s history, and celebrate their projects in 2024,” said Jennifer Rupp, President & CEO of Michigan Humanities.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Applicants must have demonstrated collaboration with outside partners in their projects.
  • Their projects must have a humanities theme and must adhere to the theme of the Great Michigan Stories grant, uplifting untold stories of where we came from and where we are going.
  • Projects should highlight untold stories of underrepresented populations that contribute richly to the history of that region of the state.

The application period is January 10, 2023, through May 4, 2023, with award notifications going out at the end of May 2023. The grant period is June 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, with community celebrations beginning in mid-2024.

For more information on the Great Michigan Stories grant, please visit michiganhumanities.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
The Bath Township Police Department released a portions of the deadly police shooting that took...
Bath Township police releases bodycam footage of deadly shooting
UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Sunny, breezy and warm afternoon. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
Nicer weather for the weekend and more
UPDATE: 35-year-old man dead after police shooting in Lansing
‘Checking for safety recalls is easy,’ says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Sunshine returns over the weekend