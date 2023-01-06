Michigan Being Probed by the NCAA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel acknowledged Friday the school has received a notice of alleged violations against the football program. Manuel says Michigan will fully cooperate with an upcoming investigation and would add no further comment. Some of the allegations are considered level one, the most serious by NCAA guidelines.

