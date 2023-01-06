MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims

This month helps prevent, makes people aware of signs, and brings awareness to human trafficking
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking.

Issued by the department, the request for proposals will strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking.

According to MDHHS, human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining of a person for compelled labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud, or coercion, or inducing someone under 18 years old to perform a commercial sex act.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported more than 400 calls in 2021 from Michigan. With human trafficking being an underreported crime, these types of statics do not capture the full reality of the issue.

As victim services continue to develop across Michigan, providers are hoping to create additional opportunities for victims to find help, support, and safety.

During the first award period from May through Sept. 30, 2023, funding will provide support to organizations with limited experience in serving human trafficking victims allowing them to better assist in this area. After award periods, the grant supports a wide range of services to human sex and labor trafficking survivors.

The request for proposals is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, which includes faith-based organizations, that have at least one year of experience in delivering human trafficking victim services or working with human trafficking organizations in their communities. Up to $1 million will be awarded over a three-year period. In the first award period, MDHHS expects to fund up to 10 organizations, with a maximum of $100,000 per award.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator that will include the following:

  • Help with program start-up
  • Reporting requirements and removing barriers to program implementation

Grant applications for the Human Trafficking Victims Services Expansion Programming RFP must be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.

You can find more information by visiting the EGrAMS website.

Those interested can apply by clicking here.

