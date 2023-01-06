Jan. 6, the 2-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jan. 6 marks the 2-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice has announced more than 950 defendants have been arrested for their alleged participation.

More than 284 of them have been charged with assault and 99 people have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

484 have pleaded guilty and 40 have been found guilty after taking their cases to trial in D.C.

According to CNN, only one Jan. 6 defendant has been acquitted of all charges.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for about 350 people the department believes were involved in violence at the Capitol. That includes 250 who allegedly assaulted police.

Also happening on Jan. 6, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony alongside other democracy defenders including election workers and Capitol Police in a ceremony at the White House on Friday at 2 p.m.

