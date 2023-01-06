Hamlin Continues to Show Improvement

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin(NBC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s agent says the player is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed. It comes four days after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field. Hamlin also joined the team’s morning meeting by videoconference and told them “love you guys.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

