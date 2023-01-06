Gov. Gretchen declares this week as Rivalry Week ahead of MSU, U-of-M game

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been declared Rivalry Week in honor of Saturday’s rivalry game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

The two-time alumna of Michigan State University, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared January 1 through January 7 as Rivalry Week as fan gear up for the Spartans and Wolverines showdown.

“I always look forward to watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle it out on the court in one of Michigan’s best sports traditions,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether you bleed green and white or shout ‘go blue,’ I encourage every Michigander to show off their Spartan or Wolverine pride. As a Spartan, I’ll be rooting for MSU to continue their streak of winning in the Izzone. Go green!”

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said he is thrilled every year to watch the matchup between the Wolverines and their rivals.

“I know Michiganders will enjoy watching the Leaders and Best repeat their last win and show us all how great it is to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist.

Saturday’s basketball game marks the 191st meeting between the MSU Spartans and the U of M Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 96-87, Michigan State has won six of the last 10 matchups.

