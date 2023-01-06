Eaton Rapids to host Fill a Cop Car event to support those in need

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Police Department and the Eaton Rapids Fire Department will be hosting a Fill a Cop Car event to support the local food bank, Heart and Hands.

Heart and Hands have been serving the Eaton Rapids area for many years and has seen an increased demand this year according to the Eaton Rapids Police Department Facebook post.

Local first responders along with Mayor Pam Colestock will be gathered outside the store to collect nonperishable food items to help with restocking their shelves after the busy holiday season.

You can stop by to donate your nonperishable food items and support those in need.

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Family Fare located at 1411 S Main St, Eaton Rapids.

