Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year.

It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart.

New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.

If you’re serious about adding to your family, the pre-approval form can be found here.

More information on New Hope Pet Rescue can be found on its official website.

