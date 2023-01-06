Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year.
It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart.
New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
If you’re serious about adding to your family, the pre-approval form can be found here.
More information on New Hope Pet Rescue can be found on its official website.
