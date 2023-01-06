‘Checking for safety recalls is easy,’ says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is ensuring people that it is easy to check for active recalls on their vehicles, car seats, tires, and equipment.

NHTSA issues vehicle safety standards and requires manufacturers to recall vehicles and equipment that have safety-related defects.

The recall process includes the following:

Reporting your problem

Your complaint will be added to a public NHTSA database after personally identifying information is removed. If the agency receives similar reports from a number of people about the same product, this could indicate that a safety-related defect may exist that would warrant the opening of an investigation.

NHTSA investigates reported complaints

Screening - NHTSA reviews filed complaints from vehicle owners and other information related to alleged defects to decide whether to open an investigation.

Analysis - NHTSA conducts an analysis of any petitions calling for defect investigations. If the petition is denied, the reasons for the denial are published in the Federal Register.

Investigation - NHTSA opens an investigation of alleged safety defects. It is closed when they notify the manufacturer of recall recommendations, or they do not identify a safety-related defect.

Recall Management - NHTSA monitors the effectiveness and management of recalls, including the filing of recall notices with NHTSA, communicating with owners regarding the recalls, and tracking the completion rate of each recall.

Manufacturers initiate an action to announce and remedy the defects

A recall is issued when a manufacturer or NHTSA determines that a vehicle, equipment, car seat, or tire creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards. Most decisions to conduct a recall and remedy a safety defect are made voluntarily by manufacturers prior to any involvement by NHTSA. Manufacturers are required to fix the problem by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund, or in rare cases repurchasing the vehicle.

Checking for safety recalls is easy. Visit https://t.co/bQRLdOwf5S and enter your 17-character VIN to see all active recalls on your vehicle. #CheckForRecalls pic.twitter.com/8zowVQCJdG — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) January 5, 2023

Using the NHTSA recall tool can help you access recall information provided by the manufacturer conducting the recall which may be not posted yet on NHTSA’s site.

You can find the recall and safety search tool here.

