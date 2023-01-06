CATA bettering the bus for passengers, taking feedback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Competing with rideshare service like Uber and Lyft, CATA wants to know how to get more people to ride their bus. The Capital Area Transportation Authority is asking for feedback on ways to make its services more appealing.

“I choose to ride public transportation. CATA is great,” said Eric Van Dyke, who uses public transportation. On the other hand, Caprice Wallace-Houston said she prefers Uber. Two different perspectives on how they choose to get to their destination. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are undermining public transportation according to the American Prospect, who also said public transit is down in nearly every major U.S. city.

Now, more people like Quandale McCollum are choosing to use Uber or Lyft as opposed to the bus. “Really like days like this, it would be like really convenient to have somebody just be able to pick you up instead of having to wait in the rain and all that to get you where you need to go because people can be late to work sometimes riding public services,” said McCollum.

To make their services better for passengers and to plan out new routes that serve more riders, CATA is taking feedback from people who use their buses. Eric Van Dyke told me, the CATA bus has always been a reliable source for him. “The drivers are very courteous and kind. Us ‘public’ are crazy anyway. But it’s just a good, smooth transportation to get us where we need to be,” said Van Dyke.

Making it easier for passengers to be heard, CATA is taking feedback from riders about their experience traveling to their destinations on the bus. Caprice Wallace-Houston said overall, she feels safer on the bus. “Most drivers that are out there they have to go through an application process to guarantee that your ride is going to be safe and that you’re connected with the right people. I feel that the timing, waiting is not long at all,” said Wallace-Houston. To make room for growth, CATA is also working to get rid of services that riders no longer want. Jason Williams uses public transportation and said, he’s doesn’t have any constructive feedback at this time. “CATA bus is doing OK right now. They’re quite on time, every time I go to the bus stop there’s one coming. So they’re quite frequent,” said Williams.

News 10 made several attempts to contact CATA – they were unavailable for comment.

In a press release, CATA encouraged passengers to submit feedback whenever they can by calling 517-394-1000, emailing info@cata.org, submitting a form online at cata.org, or visiting Customer Experience Representatives in the information booth at the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

