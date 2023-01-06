Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

