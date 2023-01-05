Your Health: Transplant stops Multiple Sclerosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple sclerosis – or MS – impacts almost one million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States.

There are several medications to control the symptoms but nothing to stop it from progressing - until now.

Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy Miska’s ability to walk.

“It feels like you’re giving up a little bit of your independence,” Miska said. “I have a lot of numbness in my hands. The bottoms of my feet are very numb.”

Those are just a few of the symptoms MS patients experience.

There are more than 20 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to relieve symptoms. Many patients are on these drugs for life.

“These medications are, some of them are very, very effective in reducing the number of relapses that do occur,” said Dr. Michael Sy, a neurologist at the University of California-Irvine Health. But nothing stops the progression.

“It is frustrating when we see patients declining and can’t do much more for them,” said Dr. Sy.

Dr. Sy is part of a handful of doctors in the world using an experimental leading-edge stem cell transplant to fight MS.

“Bone marrow transplant offers the opportunity to just completely reset the immune system.”

Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (aHSCT) is an immunosuppressive therapy that involves harvesting a patient’s own blood stem cells. The patient’s immune system is wiped out using chemo then, the stem cells are reinfused into the patient.

“80% of the time, patients no longer have relapses.”

No more relapses, no more medication, and for 65% of the patients, the progression stops. Potentially life-changing for millions.

Because stem cell transplant therapy allows patients to get off all their medications, in the long run, researchers believe this will not only be lifesaving but also cost-effective.

MS drugs can cost up to $100,000 a year.

