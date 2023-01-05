Your Health: Killing hard-to-stop infections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It takes ten years and $1 billion for a company to bring a new antibiotic to market. But bacteria are constantly evolving and can become resistant to those new drugs within a few years, even just a few months.

However, there may be one solution to this problem, in the form of bacteria killers.

Greg Breed barely remembers a time he wasn’t in pain from an anti-drug-resistant E. coli infection in his prostate.

“I’ve been treated for 20 years for every antibiotic you can think of,” Breed said. “For the last two years of my life, I basically was on IV antibiotics almost year-round.”

“Bacteria definitely are very smart and definitely have multiple ways of overcoming antibiotics that we use to kill them,” said Dr. Saima Aslam, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California-San Diego (UCSD).

Dr. Aslam connected with a team at Baylor College of Medicine who’s working on a highly personalized solution using bacteria-eating viruses to kill these bacteria.

“What we try to do is generate viruses, they’re called phage, that are killers, specific killers of bad bacteria,” said Anthony William Maresso, PhD., a molecular virologist at Baylor College of Medicine.

“They are not going to infect human cells,” added his colleague Austin Terwilliger.

Researchers at Baylor test each patient’s virus against a library of phage in their lab. If one of these kills the bacteria, then infusions are made and sent back to the patient’s doctor.

The entire process can take a few weeks to a year. Of the 19 patients UCSD has treated with phage therapy, 80% are infection-free for the first time in a long time.

“This was their end-of-the-road treatment option,” Dr. Saima Aslam. “To have that success rate, you know, is really encouraging.”

“They have labeled me as a success story now,” Breed said.

Breed can now do the things he loves with the people he loves pain-free and medication-free.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 3 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the United States each year. 35,000 people will die from one.

