Your Health: COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been a lot of confusion over COVID-19 shots and boosters. How many do you need and when do you need them?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says all Americans aged 12 and older should get the new booster against the Omicron variant.

So far, only about 4% of the population has had the shot.

Now, scientists are testing a nasal spray they say has been very effective in the lab trials and may someday be a viable option for patients.

From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale University researchers are testing a nasal spray version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The reason we’re focusing on the nasal cavity, it’s because that’s where the virus first lands,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiologist at Yale School of Medicine

Iwasaki says current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not as effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.

“Essentially, it’s a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle,” Iwasaki said.

For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID-19 booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki says there are also other benefits.

“It may have fewer side effects than having a shot,” said Iwasaki. “So, people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully, this will also alleviate such hesitation.”

Yale University has licensed the nasal vaccine. Iwasaki and a colleague, Mark Salzman are co-founders of Xanadu Bio. The spinoff company would allow them to take the vaccination techniques to production.

