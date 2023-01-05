Snow and drizzle on the way, and when to toss your tree

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some snow and drizzle to round out the week. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including an update from doctors on Damar Hamlin and why tomorrow is the best day to throw out your Christmas tree, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 5, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 56° 1890
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1884 and 1896
  • Jackson Record High: 56º 1946
  • Jackson Record Low: -11º 2018

