Senator Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that she will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of her term on Jan.3, 2025.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” said Senator Stabenow.

U.S. Senator Stabenow made history in 2000 when she became the first woman from Michigan elected to the United States Senate. She is known for her ability to build coalitions to get things done for Michigan and our nation.

“As part of my own new generation, I was elected to the Ingham County Commission in 1974 at the age of 24. As the youngest and first woman to chair the Board, this began years of breaking barriers, blazing trails, and being the ‘first’ woman to reach historic milestones as an elected official, including the honor of being the first woman from Michigan elected to the U.S. Senate. But I have always believed it’s not enough to be the ‘first’ unless there is a ‘second’ and a ‘third’….,” said Senator Stabenow.

Stabenow ran for the State Legislature in 1978 when there were only eight women serving in the State House and none in the State Senate or top statewide offices. This year there are 44 women serving in the State House and 15 in the Senate Stabenow stated.

“Women hold the top three statewide elected offices, and we have the first female Majority Leader in the State Senate!,” said Stabenow.

In Stabenow’s released statement she mentioned that during the next two years, she is intensely focused on continuing her efforts to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies.

“I am so grateful for the trust the people of Michigan have placed in me. I am also deeply grateful to my incredible staff, who are the best team in the United States Senate. They continue to set the highest standards for service in Michigan and across our country,” Stabenow said.

“When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family.”

