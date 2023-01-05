Police shooting closes stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police shooting Thursday afternoon closed down a stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing.

The incident happened between Wayne Street and Cavanaugh Road. Further details were not released at the time.

News 10 cameras captured about 10 police cruisers in the area.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX News 10 as the story develops.

There has been an officer involved shooting in the 4500 block of Aurelius Road in Lansing. This is currently an active scene, avoid the area.



A PIO is on scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/9zmZNDjhGe — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) January 5, 2023

