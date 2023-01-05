Police shooting closes stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police shooting Thursday afternoon closed down a stretch of Aurelius Road in Lansing.

The incident happened between Wayne Street and Cavanaugh Road. Further details were not released at the time.

News 10 cameras captured about 10 police cruisers in the area.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WILX News 10 as the story develops.

