Monthly hearing held to confirm Oxford shooter’s placement

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The convicted Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court on Thursday morning for another hearing. This hearing was expected to confirm Crumbley’s placement at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits sentencing for many charges.

Crumbley, 16, must appear in court for a hearing each month in which the judge decides whether to continue to lodge him at the Oakland County Jail instead of a juvenile facility. The shooter’s attorney previously requested that he be moved to a juvenile detention center because he is a minor, but an Oakland County judge denied that request last March and has since continued to keep the shooter in jail.

The judge’s decision to keep Crumbley at the Oakland County Jail must be revisited every 30 days. These hearings will continue until Crumbley is sentenced for the 24 felonies that he pleaded guilty to in October 2022, including first-degree murder and terrorism charges.

The Oxford shooter was previously scheduled to head to trial this month, where he intended to plead insanity, after he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in connection with the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, which left four students dead and seven people injured. The shooter no longer faces a trial, after he changed his plea to guilty on all counts.

