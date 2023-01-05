Mid-Michigan doctors use new tool for early cancer detection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Usually by the time someone starts having symptoms of lung cancer, their diagnosis is already in an advanced state. Every year, more than 130,000 people die of lung cancer in the U.S. National data suggests 70% of early detection is missed during CT scans.

Deborah Squillante is the wife of a lung cancer survivor. Her husband’s lung cancer diagnosis was found by mistake in 2014. Squillante told me, a reoccurrence went undetected for three years and when it was found in 2018, doctors told her, the signs were there all along. Now, she’s an advocate for her husband and other lung cancer patients, including those living in Michigan.

Health experts say 90% of lung nodules are not cancerous. That means there is a 10% chance that they are.

“Everybody hears ‘oh we have a nodule or there’s a nodule that’s a little bit enlarged’ or whatever the circumstance may be - and it’s ignored,” said Squillante.

Unfortunately, the nodules started to grow over the years – even though Squillante’s husband had been getting check-ups every 6 months.

“Finding it after it had spread to both lungs and systemically to his lymph nodes and more importantly to his spine has caused such debilitating pain,” Squillante said. “He’s had an intrathecal pump implanted into his belly and into his spine.”

Trends like vaping and recreational smoking usually lead to a higher risk of lung cancer. In the U.S., the survival rate for lung cancer is around 26%. Doctors in Mid-Michigan are looking for early detection signs in smokers and former smokers, like Vic Thompson, to increase that number.

“As I say, they found it quickly and they took it out very quickly and I think that saved my life,” said Thompson.

Henry Ford Health said they have a research team that is specifically for lung cancer screenings.

“We can reduce the chance of people dying by 20% if we use good lung cancer screenings. But more importantly, is that people go in longitudinally – meaning that they get the scan the next year, the next year, the next year after that. Similar to what we’ve done with breast cancer, similar to what we’ve done with colon cancer,” said Dr. Michael Simoff, Director of Lung Cancer Screening at Henry Ford Health.

Doctors at Henry Ford Health are paying attention to all lung nodules – even though the nodules may not be cancerous.

“So the earlier we find this, the more tools we have and the more availability of treatments there are to hopefully lengthen your life,” said Squillante.

The Lung Cancer Screening Research Team at Henry Ford Health is funded by the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Simoff told me that his research team has made contact with 22% of at-risk patients within their health system. Nationally, less than 6% of at-risk people get screened for lung cancer. In Michigan, that number is about 8%.

