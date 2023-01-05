Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak.

The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall.

Penn State (11-4, 2-2) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half.

Tarris Reed Jr. made 1 of 2 foul shots and Michigan extended its 42-34 halftime lead to 61-47 with 11:20 left. Penn State closed to 72-69 on Camren Wynter's jump shot with 2:17 remaining. Howard missed a jumper on Michigan's next possession but Penn State failed to tie it when Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer. Penn State missed its final three-shot attempts following Wynter's basket.

Kobe Bufkin scored 14 points and Dug McDaniel 12 for Michigan.

Jalen Pickett scored 26 points for Penn State and Seth Lundy added 16.

Penn State faces top-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Michigan travels to Michigan State Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
There is a heavy police presence at Dutch Hills mobile home park in Bath Township, MI.
One dead in officer-involved shooting at Bath Twp. mobile home park
Michigan State Police found two guns during a traffic stop on Dec. 29, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers’ late-season surge bringing back memories of 2016
Basketball
Michigan State building momentum going into Michigan matchup
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year’s party
Generic police lights
Officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car