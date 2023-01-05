Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m.

The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.

One round penetrated the driver’s side door of the victim’s car and struck the victim in both legs. The victim was transported to Hillsdale Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was located at a residence in Bronson, MI., and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect will be lodged in Hillsdale County Jail.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing. News 10 will have more information as this story develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer signs insurance company bill package
Anthony Anderson Jr.
Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud investigation
Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an...
78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

Latest News

Christmas trees are like a treat for the animals at the Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm.
Goats of Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge will dispose of your Christmas tree
You can stop by the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge and drop off your tree.
Goats of Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm in Grand Ledge will dispose of your Christmas tree
Cooler With Snow Showers Today
Mid-Michigan doctors use new tool for early cancer detection