Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m.

The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.

One round penetrated the driver’s side door of the victim’s car and struck the victim in both legs. The victim was transported to Hillsdale Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was located at a residence in Bronson, MI., and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect will be lodged in Hillsdale County Jail.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing. News 10 will have more information as this story develops.

